Bombay Scottish School changes its cyber safety lessons with time

GONE ARE the days when limiting internet access of children was a way to also limit their exposure to potential dangers in the virtual world. With greater access to devices, thanks to digitalisation of education, the focus has shifted on empowering them for responsible behaviour on the internet. Mahim’s Bombay Scottish school is leading the path with its Digital Safety Youth Club.

A body which has, since pre-pandemic times, worked towards digital hygiene of students, has reshaped itself to suit the changing needs. With access to smart devices become more common in younger age groups, the narrative of the club had to change from that of dos and don’ts to enabling them to be safe in the digital world.

“In today’s time, you cannot just ask a child to not play video games. But I have to educate them for responsible conduct while playing them, especially those which are multiplayer online games. And so, we have designed a way to indulge in this topic with students where they are prompted to hold engaging discussions with their peer group. Children are made aware of different opportunities which can put them in danger followed by ways to deal with such situations. We cannot practically have answers to all their questions as the questions may keep changing; but it is important to empower them to have the ability of critical thinking to keep away from trouble,” said school principal Sunita George who has been conducting activities to educate children, not only from her own school but even others.

Acknowledging the need for such dialogues in all schools now, George insisted that these still have to be done on extracurricular level. “The pandemic has brought device access to younger children too. The discussions regarding digital safety that we used to have with Class 9 children have now started for those in Class 5. This shows how this is a constantly evolving sector. If it becomes part of the rigid text then that narrative will become outdated soon,” she said, adding that it is not about how much time children are spending on devices but how they are using that time.

Incidentally, the school is beginning its 175th-year celebration from Friday with a digital concert, showing one example of the level of digitalisation in schools.

The theme revolves around the rich history of the institution from an orphanage for children of Scottish soldiers to a reputed city school.

There wouldn’t have been a better time to peek into this history, said George, as the education sector is going through massive changes. As students document the history throughout the year, the school plans to make this as a part of the history curriculum by drawing several correlations between historic events and their impact on evolving cultural shifts at the school.