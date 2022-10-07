Rotary Club of Bombay to inaugurate third ‘Ananda Yaan’ adult daycare centre in Mazgaon

The Rotary Club of Bombay will be inaugurating the third ‘Ananda Yaan’ (a Mission to Happiness) centre, an adult daycare centre where senior citizens are encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation and exercises, at Mazgaon on Monday (October 10).

While the first centre was inaugurated in Byculla, the second came up at E Moses Road. Started in collaboration with the Dignity Foundation, senior citizens here are encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation and exercise. It is a structured programme for three hours a day, five days a week. A Sports Day is also organized for the elders with the help of volunteers.

Ananda Seva is another activity by the club where members and others can celebrate by providing these elders with a treat. Many Rotarians sponsor a lunch, or tickets to a music show or a picnic. Previously, members had also arranged for movies, comedy shows, music shows and plays at the NCPA.

They have also been taken to shopping malls followed by a dance and dinner session.