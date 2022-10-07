scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Rotary Club of Bombay to inaugurate third ‘Ananda Yaan’ adult daycare centre in Mazgaon

Started in collaboration with the Dignity Foundation, senior citizens here are encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation and exercise.

Senior citizens participate in an event organised by the Anand Yaan centre.

The Rotary Club of Bombay will be inaugurating the third ‘Ananda Yaan’ (a Mission to Happiness) centre, an adult daycare centre where senior citizens are encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation and exercises, at Mazgaon on Monday (October 10).

While the first centre was inaugurated in Byculla, the second came up at E Moses Road. Started in collaboration with the Dignity Foundation, senior citizens here are encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation and exercise. It is a structured programme for three hours a day, five days a week. A Sports Day is also organized for the elders with the help of volunteers.

Ananda Seva is another activity by the club where members and others can celebrate by providing these elders with a treat. Many Rotarians sponsor a lunch, or tickets to a music show or a picnic. Previously, members had also arranged for movies, comedy shows, music shows and plays at the NCPA.

More from Mumbai

They have also been taken to shopping malls followed by a dance and dinner session.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 12:38:49 pm
Next Story

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2022: First seat allotment list released; here’s how to check

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement