Bombay Police Manual set to be updated

The Maharashtra Police are set to update the 60-year-old Bombay Police Manual. A three-volume draft was submitted to the Home department last month. The DG office is waiting for the government’s approval to introduce the updated manual.

The Bombay Police Manual was introduced in 1959, when Gujarat was part of Maharashtra. “The previous manual was made considering the situations then, so there was certain upgradation that had to be done. Accordingly a committee was formed. The final draft was made and has been sent to the state government for approval,” said an officer.

First and foremost, officials said that they had to change the controlling authorities to Directorate General. “In 1959, when the manual was made, an Inspector General rank officer headed the state police department assisted by Assistant Inspector Generals. In the upgraded manual we have changed that to Director General, assisted by Additional Director General rank officials,” said Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director General (training).

Apart from that the officials said that they have introduced four new chapters — Cyber Crimes, Crime against Women, Drug Trafficking and Foreigners in the third volume of the manual.

Based on the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in the Arnesh Kumar versus State of Bihar case in 2014, the committee in their new manual has further stated that no arrest shall be made if the offence is punishable by jail term up to seven years. While the police officer who is making an arrest has to be in a uniform. And handcuffing where it is not necessary has to be prohibited. “The manual is a guiding book for everyone in the force as we won’t be able to point out the misconduct if we don’t know the conduct,” said Kumar.

Once the committee gets a go-ahead from the government, the manual will be published in both English and Marathi, said an officer.

