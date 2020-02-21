Bombay hospital gets police notice over bribery charges

The notice, dated February 17, stated that Tibe paid the amount, following which the surgery was conducted. Later, Tibe approached his superiors and a complaint was filed before the police’s welfare committee. (Representational Image) The notice, dated February 17, stated that Tibe paid the amount, following which the surgery was conducted. Later, Tibe approached his superiors and a complaint was filed before the police’s welfare committee. (Representational Image)

THE MUMBAI Police has issued a showcause notice to the Bombay hospital alleging that one of its employees has indulged in malpractices inside the hospital premises.

While instructing the hospital to conduct an internal inquiry, the police have alleged that a doctor had demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe from a police constable to conduct a surgery after he was admitted to the hospital following an accident.

Constable Sunil Tibe was on nakabandi duty on March 14, 2014, when he and his colleague started chasing a vehicle for jumping the nakabandi. While the two were running, a taxi hit them from behind. Tibe sustained injuries on his ankle and knee. He was admitted to the Bombay hospital and needed to undergo a surgery on his leg.

“When he went to meet his surgeon, the doctor allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh,” said an IPS officer. When the constable allegedly told the doctor that Bombay hospital is included in Maharashtra Police’s Kutumb Arogya Yojana, which makes him and his family members eligible for free treatment, the doctor claimed the money is not for her but for the hospital’s trust.

The notice, dated February 17, stated that Tibe paid the amount, following which the surgery was conducted. Later, Tibe approached his superiors and a complaint was filed before the police’s welfare committee.

“The welfare committee looked into the matter and after last December, Mumbai Police commissioner instructed his subordinates to take appropriate action,” said an officer.

On Monday, DCP N Ambika sent a showcause notice to the Bombay hospital. When contacted, Ambika said her office took cognizance of the complaint received in this regard and issued a showcause notice to the hospital.

“Under the government scheme, state police personnel and their family members can avail free treatment at over 30 hospitals. The personnel don’t have to pay any amount to the hospital. The bill is cleared by the government directly,” said an officer.

When contacted, an official from the Bombay hospital said, “We treat not only Mumbai Police but state police personnel as well. No police officer has been denied treatment. Don’t know we are being sent a showcause notice over an incident that allegedly took place in 2014.”

