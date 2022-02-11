Bombay High Court’s principal seat to resume physical hearing from February 14

THE BOMBAY High Court on Thursday decided to resume partial physical hearing of cases from February 14 at its principal bench in Mumbai in view of the improving Covid-19 situation in the state.

In view of rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and the advent of the Omicron variant, the HC had switched to fully virtual hearings from January 4 till the end of January or until further orders.

On February 10, a decision was taken at a meeting of the Administrative Committee of the HC headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and composed of other administrative judges, representatives of the state and Central government along with members of various bar associations of lawyers practising in the court.

Additional Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Secretary of state health department were present in the meeting.

According to the notice issued by Bombay Bar Association, the organisation of lawyers, it was decided that “effective from February 14,

till March 4, the principal bench of the HC will operate from 10 30 am to 4 30 pm. Litigants will not be permitted in HC premises, as per earlier SOPs and mentioning will be permitted for all matters.”

“Subject to the discretion of each individual bench, till March 4, senior citizen advocates and women advocates may be permitted to appear in hybrid format,” the notice stated.