Allegation not enough, says Bombay High Court; acquits two brothers of POCSO charges over ‘infirmities in probe’

Observing that “it is not sufficient to make an allegation, but it is incumbent upon prosecution to establish the charge indicted upon the accused beyond reasonable doubt,” the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently quashed and set aside conviction of two brothers from Jalgaon district booked for sexual harassment and assault of a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A division bench of Justices Sadhana S Jadhav and S G Dige passed a judgment in appeals by the two men against their conviction by Amalner Sessions court in June 2015 under provisions of POCSO Act and IPC.

As per her complaint on May 12, 2014, the girl, who was 17 then, said she didn’t have parents but two sisters, and a brother. After she finished her class 7, her maternal cousin and her husband (the appellant, a school teacher) took her to their house in Parola in Jalgaon district, to pursue further education.

It was in his house, she alleged, that the appellant sexually assaulted her. He also allegedly threatened her that if she disclosed the same to anyone, he would ensure that she failed her exam. He allegedly continued to sexually assault her.

In class 9, the girl reportedly asked her sister to take her back to Waghadi, Dhule district. The girl took admission in class 10 there. She reportedly narrated the ordeal to her sister. She also alleged that the appellant’s brother (co-accused) had also molested her. The brothers were arrested on May 12, 2014 and a chargesheet filed.

Senior counsel R N Dhorde for the appellant sought to quash the conviction. The court allowed the appeals. It held that under section 29 of the POCSO Act, presumption for certain offences “cannot be absolute and as such, presumption would usually be mere fiction to disguise a rule of substantive law.”