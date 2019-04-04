Bombay High Court: State responsible if abortion after 20 weeks fails & parents refuse to raise child

IN THE event that a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) after 20 weeks fails and a child is born alive, the state government must assume full responsibility of the child if its parents do not wish to raise it, the Bombay High Court ruled on Wednesday.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice M S Sonak, after allowing the petitions of three women seeking termination of pregnancy exceeding 20 weeks, kept the petitions pending as several such petitions are being filed in the court seeking relief under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, which prescribes a limit of 20 weeks for an abortion.

The high court held that if a pregnant woman was allowed to terminate the pregnancy beyond the 20th week, but in the event that the foetus was developed and the woman gave birth to a child, the state government will have to take full responsibility for such a child, whom its parents wanted terminated before birth, or were unwilling or unable to take responsibility.

The HC held that the state and its agencies will have to assume full responsibility for such a child and offer it medical support and facilities, as may be reasonably feasible, adhering always to the principle of best interests of such child as well as the statutory provisions in the Juvenile Justice Act.

The bench directed the state to form medical boards in each district, to examine pregnant women and to furnish reports in cases where permission to medically terminate pregnancy exceeding 20 weeks is sought.

The court also directed the state to consider formalities and suitable policy to deal with cases of MTP, with special emphasis on rural areas, so that, pregnant women have access to safe and hygienic facilities.

The bench held, “A registered medical practitioner may medically terminate pregnancy which has exceeded 20 weeks, without permission from the High Court, only where he is of opinion, formed in good faith that the termination of such pregnancy is immediately necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman, which means that the registered medical practitioner is of the opinion that unless pregnancy is terminated immediately, the pregnant woman might succumb (die).”

But the court said the practitioner was not entitled to terminate the pregnancy exceeding 20 weeks if there was no immediate danger to the woman.

The court said if a pregnant woman exceeding 20 weeks of pregnancy sought to terminate it on the ground that its continuance would involve grave injury to her physical or mental health or to the child if it were born, she would have to seek permission from the High Court.

Advocate Jamshed Mistry, on the judgment, told the court, “It is the responsibility of the parent … to take care of the child. Unless there are exceptional circumstances… the state should not be given such responsibility.”