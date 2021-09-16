Have failed to create atmosphere where primary caregivers of child can identify signs of abuse: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court, while refusing bail to a man accused of harassing and abetting suicide of a 17-year-old girl, said “we, unfortunately, have failed to create an atmosphere in the society where parents, teachers and adults in company of the child can identify signs of abuse and make sure children receive care and protection”.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre, earlier this month, had refused bail to Gaurav Narkhede who had been arrested for abetting suicide of his 17-year-old niece, who jumped from the balcony of a flat located on fourth floor of high-rise building in Pune on September 6, 2020.

After three months of the incident, the girl’s mother had lodged a complaint with Bhosari Police station alleging that Narkhede had abetted the suicide by harassing her daughter through messages. The man was also booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The mother had stated that after her daughter’s Board examinations in 2018, the victim had visited the accused, who is the cousin brother of her husband, in Aurangabad. As per the complaint, he attempted to touch her private parts and the accused continued sending “dirty messages” over WhatsApp, screenshots of which were saved by the victim.

The daughter could not disclose her ordeal to her family as the accused was her father’s cousin. On the day of the incident, after the victim’s friend inquired with her mother as to whether she was aware that the accused is forwarding “dirty messages” to her daughter, the mother entered the daughter’s room and asked her about it. The girl handed over her mobile phone to her mother who saw the screenshots. She immediately kept the mobile on the bed and followed her daughter, who by that time, had jumped from the balcony of the other bedroom.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, appearing for the accused, stated that even if it’s assumed for a moment that his client had committed “an error” in texting to the girl and that he had “crossed the limits”, he can be said to have committed a “moral blunder”. “The extreme step taken by the deceased was not the only solution left to her as there were other ways how the issue could have been sorted out,” Ponda argued and sought bail for his client.

After hearing submissions, the Bench noted, “The present case is of a young teenage girl, who felt cornered by the conduct and demeanour of her own uncle, which was unexpected since she held him on a high pedestal as her own father and was unable to vent her anguish on account of the close proximity of the family with that of the applicant.”

Justice Dangre added, “She is a girl in formative years and her writing give an impression that she felt trapped…The screenshots from the mobile make it apparent that the applicant was harassing the deceased and in spite of her strong protest, was seeking something from her, leaving her in a despondent state.”

Noting that the victim suffered the consequences of her uncle’s conduct “silently” for a year or so, the Bench remarked, “Sexual violence know no boundaries. For the deceased, who was not an adult, but a child, her adolescent years were shaped by harrowing experiences that left her with irreversible and irreparable memories. The fear of stigma, not being believed and being blamed, found her in a precarious situation, left her isolated and insecure and which persuaded her to end her life.”