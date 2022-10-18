scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Bombay High Court seeks state, Centre reply to plea challenging UAPA, sedition law validity

The plea had been filed by one Anil Babura Baile, who was issued notice in 2020 in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, and claimed the UAPA and Section 124A to be unconstitutional.

After the bench was informed that the respondents had failed to file a reply as per the earlier order of May 2, it asked authorities to do so before the next hearing. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday sought responses from the state and central governments to pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 and Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The plea had been filed by one Anil Babura Baile, who was issued notice in 2020 in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, and claimed the UAPA and Section 124A to be unconstitutional. After the bench was informed that the respondents had failed to file a reply as per the earlier order of May 2, it asked authorities to do so before the next hearing.

A division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Milind N Jadhav was told by advocates rakash Ambedkar, Nikhil Kamble and Hitendra Gandhi, appearing for Baile, that the plea also sought setting aside of the July 10, 2020 notice issued to the petitioner by NIA. The plea filed in December, last year, claimed that the UAPA granted “unbridled power’ to the executive to declare an organisation or an individual and their activity as unlawful without defining the same in the law.

It said the amendment made by legislature in UAPA to adopt UNSC’s 2001 resolution actually made it possible for the government to declare an Indian citizen or an organisation as a terrorist.

