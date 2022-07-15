Bombay High Court seeks ‘permanent solution’ from state govt on hardships faced by students of Satara dist

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the state Chief Secretary to convene a meeting of secretaries of concerned departments and give opinions and permanent solutions to hardships faced by young girls and boys of Satara district to reach schools and colleges. The court directed the state Chief Secretary to hold the meeting within two weeks and also consult other stakeholders and submit a report by August 30.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Shrikant D Kulkarni was hearing a suo motu PIL about the “adventurous journey” of girls from Khirkhindi village in Javali taluka of the Satara district.

The bench commented on a report in The Indian Express, which stated that there are two helipads in Dare village in the Satara district. It is the native village of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and lacks proper infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and roads.

Dare, which has only about 30 houses, is situated on the banks of the Koyna River and located about 70 km from the hill town of Mahableshwar on the foothills of the Sahyadri hills.

The report stated that there is neither a school nor a hospital in Dare with the nearest place for the villagers to access any educational or health facilities being Tapola, at a distance of 50 km by road or 10 km by boat, which is situated on the other side of the Koyna River.

“The village has two helipads, but not roads, bridges. We have no objection to helipads in some villages but at least see that something is done for boys and girls going to school or college to finish their education and help the society,” the bench orally remarked.

The bench said that the Maharashtra government should endeavour to provide good roads in villages so that children can go to their schools or colleges without any hassle. It then directed the state Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with secretaries of other departments and submit a report on a permanent solution for the school-going children.

“We only want the state government to take positive steps and do whatever is possible and find a permanent solution,” the court said. The bench expressed hope that secretaries of finance, rural development, education and social justice departments will be called for the meeting.

It said after such a meeting the state should submit a report along with opinions and solutions to the issues raised in the PIL. It said that the report should be accompanied by an affidavit of an officer, not below the rank of Deputy Secretary.

The Court had initiated a suo motu PIL in January this year wherein it took cognisance of a news report about the “adventurous journey” of girls from Khirkhindi village in Javali taluka of the Satara district.