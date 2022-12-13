Bombay High Court seeks NIA reply as Gautam Navlakha files for regular bail

The Bombay High Court on Monday issued notice to National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking its response to the regular bail plea filed by Elgaar Parishad accused Gautam Navlakha.

Navlakha had last month approached the High Court with an appeal challenging a special NIA court’s order that rejected his bail application in September this year. He was arrested on April 14, 2020 after he surrendered in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case.

A division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Prakash D Naik issued notice to the NIA and said that the plea will be heard in due course.

The case against Navlakha and other arrested accused pertains to the Elgaar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Police had alleged that the event was funded by Maoists. Navlakha was initially kept under house arrest but was later sent to judicial custody and lodged at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

Last month, Navlakha was released from Taloja Central Jail on November 24 and placed under ‘house arrest’ following the Supreme Court’s order on November 10. He has been shifted to a community hall space in a building in Navi Mumbai, which will be ‘home’ for a month for him and his partner, Sahba Husain. The Supreme Court had directed that he be placed under house arrest for an interim period that will be reviewed and a decision on whether to continue with it will be taken after a month.