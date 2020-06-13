Bombay High Court seeks details of bail applications from trial courts

The court posted further hearing on June 16. (File) The court posted further hearing on June 16. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked all trial courts in the state, including magistrate courts, to give details by Monday on how many applications for temporary bail or parole, as per Supreme Court and state high-powered committee (HPC) guidelines to decongest jails in view of Covid-19 pandemic, were filed, heard and how many of them were decided by the subordinate courts.

The court has also asked the state prisons department to file a response as to whether guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for testing asymptomatic and high-risk contact of Covid-19 positive patients were implemented in prisons across Maharashtra and directed it to provide details of the standard operating procedure (SOP) followed for Covid-19 testing in prisons.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde heard, through video-conference, pleas raising concerns over several inmates and jail staffers testing positive for Covid-19. The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), through senior counsel Mihir Desai and advocates Isha Khandelwal and Kritika Agarwal, and another petitioner, Archana Rupawate, had moved the high court seeking relief for prisoners.

After hearing the submissions and perusing documents on record, the bench asked the trial courts in the state to provide the details by Monday pertaining to total applications before them and how many of them have been decided. The court posted further hearing on June 16.

