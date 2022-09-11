scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Bombay High Court says judicial system answerable to accused, fair and speedy trial expected

The high court, while hearing the bail plea by an accused arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in February 2018, also sought the details of the pending cases before the concerned special court.

The high court expressed displeasure over the slow pace of the proceedings before as the special court did not commence trial within six months from its order. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court recently observed that “the judicial system is answerable to jailed accused and speedy and fair trial is basic expectation from trial courts” and reprimanded delay by a special court hearing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) to start a trial despite the passing of more than a year.

The high court expressed displeasure over the slow pace of the proceedings before as the special court did not commence trial within six months from its order. The high court, while hearing the bail plea by an accused arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in February 2018, also sought the details of the pending cases before the concerned special court.

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre on September 5 was hearing a bail plea by Abdul Nasir Bhai Miya Shaikh, who was arrested on February 4, 2018. He had withdrawn the bail plea in the high court after it ordered a special court to expedite the trial.

The high court on April 7 last year granted liberty to the applicant to revive his request for bail if the charges are not framed and the trial is not commenced within a period of six months. However, more than six months elapsed since the order was passed and once again, the accused made a second bail application before the court through advocate Ayaz Khan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

Advocate Shreeram Shirsat for the NCB submitted a report showing sequences of events in the case and their dates after the order was passed by the high court. The bench noted: “On its perusal, what is apparent is the liberal approach adopted by the court. It can be seen that the charge was framed on July 15, 2021, and till September 3, 2022, nothing fruitful has happened.”

The judge observed that the charges were framed in the case three months after the high court order and the trial has “not even moved an inch” till September 3, 2022. The judge noted that there are around 15 witnesses in the case and still the trial had not commenced.

Justice Dangre observed: “This depicts the sorrowful state of affairs as the applicant remained incarcerated since February 4, 2018, and more than four years have expired and still the trial is proceeding at a snail pace. Speedy justice being identified as an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, the judicial system is also answerable to the accused who are incarcerated, though no serious charges and what is the bare minimum expected from this system is a fair and speedy trial.”

Advertisement

The bench called for a report from the concerned special NDPS Court seeking an explanation “as to why such leniency is granted either to the prosecution or to the accused who had moved medical bail application, which in any case could not have detained the court from proceeding to the trial but the court has taken”.

More from Mumbai

The court also sought details about the number of pending cases before the concerned special court along with the year since which they are pending. It also asked the concerned judge to submit several high court and Supreme Court expedited trials which are pending and directed the report to be submitted within two weeks. The high court will hear the bail plea next on September 19.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 07:02:34 pm
Next Story

JEE Advanced results: Gadhiwala is Gujarat topper, Kabra all India female topper

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement