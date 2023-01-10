Bombay High Court reserves verdict on plea by J&J against cancellation of baby powder licence

The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved its order on a plea by Johnson and Johnson Pvt Ltd challenging the Maharashtra government order cancelling the baby powder manufacturing licence of the global giant for its Mulund facility. The HC indicated that it is likely to set aside the cancellation order.

A division bench of Justice G S Patel and Justice S G Dige was hearing a plea filed by the company challenging the September 15, 2022 order issued by the government directing that the licence be cancelled.

The state Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), on September 15, had cancelled the license and later, the company was instructed to recall the product from the market.

During a random inspection in December 2018, the FDA had taken samples of J&J’s talc-based baby powder from Pune and Nashik for quality check. The sample manufactured at the Mulund plant was declared “not of standard quality” in 2019.

Last week, the bench had said the state was at liberty to carry out fresh testing of samples as per new guidelines of the central government and take urgent action in the event the results are adverse.

On January 3, the HC had pulled up the state government asking why there was a delay of over two years in passing an order against the company in connection with the cancellation of the baby powder manufacturing licence for its Mulund plant.

On Monday, the bench said that apart from setting aside the state’s decision, it will also elaborate on how license and production can be cancelled as per rules in future cases and would insist the FDA authorities to act within a certain time frame as they deal with products such as cosmetics and the samples be tested with urgency.

It said that it could not come up with any possible solution in the plea since the order passed by the FDA was based on defunct guidelines.

The bench also enquired as to what were the dangers posed to the public for using a product which the authorities deemed non-compliant and led to entirely stopping further production of the product at Mulund plant.

The HC will pass a verdict in the plea on January 11.