Bombay High Court reserves verdict in BDD chawls rehabilitation case

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday reserved its order on a plea filed by two Mumbai residents who had claimed that buildings constructed for rehabilitation of those living in Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls did not have ventilation which could impacting their health. Over 15,000 persons living in BDD chawls are to be rehabilitated as part of the BDD chawl reconstruction project.

Mumbai residents Shirish Patel and Sulakshana Mahajan through their lawyer had argued that the manner of construction of the buildings is such that it affects the right to health of its residents as there is lack of air, light and ventilation in the rehabilitated portion.

Advocate Ashutosh Kumbhakoni appearing for the house board of the state, said that no occupant has raised this issue and that everything has been done in a transparent way.

HC seeks reply from Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan

The Bombay High Court has asked Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan to explain their locus as accused in seeking orders that their trial be conducted in separate cases of alleged corruption and money-laundering be held before one court.

The two are facing separate cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.