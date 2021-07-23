Bombay High Court reserves order on woman’s pleas against Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai said a hearing in the matter is scheduled before a magistrate court for August 12.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved its orders in the petitions filed by a 39-year-old woman, a psychologist, alleging stalking and harassment by certain persons at the behest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut along with her estranged husband.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar was hearing pleas by the woman seeking directions to the Mumbai Police to investigate three FIRs lodged by her in 2013 and 2018 against unknown persons, and to initiate action against the Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP), Zone VIII. As per the petitioner, the DCP allegedly failed to follow the directions of the National Commission for Women to register FIR against the MP and other people who “directly or indirectly connived with Raut to harass her”.

Advocate Abha Singh, appearing for the woman, submitted that the woman was recently arrested “illegally” for allegedly practising at a hospital using a fake degree before being removed from the post.

On March 5, senior advocate Prasad Dhakephalkar, representing Raut, had said that the woman was like a daughter to his client, adding she had levelled the accusations against him only because she thought the Sena leader was siding with her husband in their matrimonial dispute.

Chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai said a hearing in the matter is scheduled before a magistrate court for August 12.

The HC said, “We can only expedite the proceedings (before magistrate). Everyone should have faith in the law.”

To this, Singh responded, “I have faith only in this court (HC) and the Supreme Court.”