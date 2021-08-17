Bombay High Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of doctor who ‘took money’ for hospital bed

A SESSIONS court in a recent order rejected the anticipatory bail application of a doctor who allegedly took money from a patient promising a bed in a government hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

“Survey of the investigation papers suggest a well-discernible role of the applicant in extracting money by making a false representation in the need of hour. He exploited the patient when they were running from pillar to post to avail the bed facility for treatment…,” the court said.

The Antop Hill police filed an FIR in June when a woman filed a complaint stating that her father fell sick in April and was diagnosed with Covid. The complaint alleged that the accused doctor, Abdul Gaffar, assured them that he will arrange for a bed and sought Rs 1 lakh for it.

They first gave the accused Rs 10,000 and when he found a bed for them at a hospital in Thane, another Rs 90,000 was deposited in his

account.

Subsequently, the family found out that the hospital in Thane was a public institution and Covid-19 treatment was free there.

The accused was booked under charges of cheating (Section 420) of the Indian Penal Code.