Bombay High Court refuses to put stay on tenders issued by MBMC commissioner

MAINTAINING THAT it “cannot stall public works”, the Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to pass an order staying tenders passed by Dilip Dhole, Acting Commissioner of Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), whose appointment was challenged in a PIL. The plea claimed that the present commissioner does not belong to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre therefore, he should not occupy the said post.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Chapalgaonkar was hearing a plea filed by Selvaraj Shanmugam, a social activist, challenging the appointment of Dhole. The plea claimed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was an Urban Development Minister in 2021, had made Dhole a commissioner in MBMC after dislodging the then commissioner, who was an IAS cadre.

It said that Dhole was working as a deputy commissioner in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Department and was later sent to the Ministry of Urban Development ministry, after which he was made Additional Municipal Commissioner of MBMC in August 2020. He was appointed the Municipal Commissioner in March 2021.

Shanmugam said the documents availed through the Right to Information Act (RTI) reply, along with the news reports, showed that Shinde had directed the appointment of Dhole as Commissioner even though the said post was not vacant. He claimed that the letters were addressed to Shinde as a Cabinet minister and Dhole’s appointment was a ‘political gimmick’ to suit the ruling dispensation’s requirement.

After the bench sought to know what the urgency in the matter was, the petitioner’s counsel responded that MBMC has been dissolved as its tenure ended, and the present commissioner was passing tenders, issuing work orders while he has no powers to do so. The bench said it was not inclined to pass any orders to stall public works at the present stage. Seeking replies from the respondent authorities, it posted further hearing in the matter to the second week of January.