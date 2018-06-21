Bombay High Court refuses to grant relief to Zakir Naik

Zakir Naik (File Photo) Zakir Naik (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant relief to Zakir Naik, founder of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) after he had failed to present himself before the investigating agencies. The court was hearing a petition filed by Naik, seeking a direction to National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit the report of the investigation carried out by the agencies. He also sought directions to Ministry of External Affairs to cancel the revocation of his passport.

A division bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice Revati Mohite Dere said they could not consider the relief sought by the petitioner, as he had failed to present himself before the investigating agency. The court said the charges against Naik were serious in nature, he was declared a proclaimed offender and the process to extradite him from Malaysia had also been initiated. In such circumstances, no relief could be granted, it added.

The court said Naik cannot seek such directions when he is in Malaysia. The court said it could not pass any order on the revocation of his passport and asked him to file a separate petition.

Last year on October 26, a chargesheet was filed against Naik, his trust IRF, and Harmony Media Private Limited, a company linked to him. The NIA booked Naik under several sections, including criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for being a member of an unlawful association.

The IRF was banned for five years under the UAPA by the Centre after declaring it an “unlawful” organisation. The chargesheet claimed that the IRF had “approved, organised, promoted and funded public lectures” of Naik, including his alleged “incriminating speeches”.

