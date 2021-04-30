Bombay High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking uniform vaccine price

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL filed by a city-based lawyer and three law students seeking directions to Covid-19 vaccine makers Serum Institute of India (which makes Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) to sell their vaccines at uniform rates, asking them to move the Supreme Court with their plea.

The plea by lawyer Fayzan Khan and others sought directions from the HC to vaccine-makers to sell doses at an uniform rate of Rs 150 per dose.

“The Supreme Court (which is hearing suo motu PIL on Covid management) has said issues that have pan-India effect will be dealt with by it. Vaccine pricing is a phenomenon applicable all over India and we are not entertaining it (the PIL) as SC has fairly covered it,” the HC said.

The court asked the petitioners to move the apex court seeking relief, after which their counsel Vivek Shukla said they will withdraw the PIL from the HC.