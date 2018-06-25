Bombay High Court raps Maharashtra govt over consumer forum infrastructure

Bombay High Court. (Express photo) Bombay High Court. (Express photo)

The Bombay High Court recently rapped the state government for not providing adequate infrastructure to the consumer forum in the city. The petitioner had moved court seeking a contempt notice against the state for not complying with previous orders passed by the High Court in this regard.

The court was hearing a notice of motion filed by a consumer welfare association seeking better facilities and infrastructure at the consumer forum located in Bandra. An advocate appearing for the association mentioned a previous order of the court passed in August 2016.

A government resolution dated August 2, 2016, records the decision of the state government to allot an area of 5,000 sqft to the Additional District Forum in Bandra. The premises will be allotted on the 3rd floor of the state’s administrative building in Bandra, the GR had said.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice RI Chagla said that it is a “sorry state of affairs that state government has failed to give proper infrastructure to the consumer forum.” The court further directed the Principal Secretary to file an affidavit regarding the possession of the premises and infrastructure provided to the consumer forum in Bandra.

The court in its previous order said the state government would have to provide all the infrastructure as per the proposal. “We direct the State Government to take steps for handing over the possession of the premises to the Additional District Forum and to provide all necessary infrastructure in the premises,” the court had said.

