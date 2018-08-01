Explain delay in action against unauthorised bungalows, Bombay HC tells Raigad collector

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Raigad collector to give an explanation for the delay in taking action against unauthorised private bungalows constructed along the beach in Alibaug. The alleged unauthorised bungalows include that of diamantaire Nirav Modi and other leading industrialists, according to the petitioner.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Sambhuraje Yuvakranti seeking directions to remove the unauthorised constructions carried out within the low tide and high tide area along Alibaug by “wealthy and law breaking people” by showing themselves as agriculturists.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and R I Chagla has asked the collector and sub-divisional officer of Raigad to give an explanation in the form of an affidavit as to why they have delayed the process of carrying out demolitions against the unauthorised bungalows, despite High Court orders.

Government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani told the court that corrective measures would be carried out and they would start the demolition drive against illegal structures and inform the court.

According to the petitioner, there are around 175 such private bungalows in coastal regulation zone (CRZ) areas in villages such as Varsoli, Sasvane, Kolgaon and Dokvade, among others, all in Raigad district’s Alibaug taluka. According to the petition, these structures belong to Nirav Modi and many other businessmen.

