Bombay HC discharges Rahul Raj Singh in 2016 Pratyusha Banerjee suicide case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday discharged Rahul Raj Singh, accused in the suicide case of actor Pratyusha Banerjee in 2016. Banerjee, who played the lead role in the television show Balika Vadhu, died by suicide at her rented apartment in Goregaon (West) on April 1, 2016.

Rahul Raj Singh was booked on charges of abetting her suicide and was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court in July 2016. He moved the Sessions Court with a discharge plea after the Bangur Nagar Police submitted a chargesheet in 2018.

While Singh claimed that the couple was planning to get married in December 2016, Pratyusha Banerjee was deeply disturbed because of her mother’s constant interference in her affairs.