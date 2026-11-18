Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates ex... Read More
The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday cancelled the ICICI Bank’s nod to prosecute former CEO Chanda Kochhar in a case linked to alleged irregularities in loans provided to Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group, saying the authority, that granted it, “failed to apply its mind”.
“In view of the findings and observations, it is writ large on the face of record that the impugned sanction dated May 15, 2023 is illegal and deserves to be set aside on the ground that the authority that granted the same is not a competent authority and it completely failed to apply its mind to the material, or lack thereof, placed before it while granting sanction, thereby warranting interference of this Court,” a single-judge bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav noted during pronouncement.
The bench, while allowing her plea, held the sanction order to be “unsustainable in law being a nullity” and deserved to be quashed and set aside. The Court also declined a request by CBI lawyer Kuldeep Patil to stay its ruling for a period of eight weeks to challenge its legality and validity.
The HC passed a ruling on Kochhar’s plea argued through senior advocate Amit Desai who argued that the bank did not follow proper procedure while granting sanction to prosecute its former CEO and MD, therefore, it required to be quashed and set aside.
The CBI arrested Kochhar and her husband Deepak on December 23, 2022, though they were granted interim bail by the Bombay High Court on January 9, 2023. The court had observed that the reason cited in the arrest memos for apprehending the Kochhars appeared to be ‘casual, mechanical and perfunctory, clearly without application of mind’.