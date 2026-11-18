The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday cancelled the ICICI Bank’s nod to prosecute former CEO Chanda Kochhar in a case linked to alleged irregularities in loans provided to Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group, saying the authority, that granted it, “failed to apply its mind”.

“In view of the findings and observations, it is writ large on the face of record that the impugned sanction dated May 15, 2023 is illegal and deserves to be set aside on the ground that the authority that granted the same is not a competent authority and it completely failed to apply its mind to the material, or lack thereof, placed before it while granting sanction, thereby warranting interference of this Court,” a single-judge bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav noted during pronouncement.