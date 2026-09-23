Bombay High Court pulls up Vijay Mallya for posting ED affidavit on X

The ED’s counsel raised an objection that after the agency emailed the affidavit to Mallya’s lawyers, he uploaded the document on ‘X’ with derogatory comments, even before the court got a chance to peruse the affidavit.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, for uploading an affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in reply to his plea onto ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), stating that fighting ongoing legal matters on social media ‘undermines the efficacy’ of the court.

“Please make your client understand this is not the way to do it. Try and understand, what happens is, it undermines the efficacy of the court, because what is shown to me is something which is prima facie serious,” said a single-judge bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav.

“The problem is he (Mallya) is spoiling his own case otherwise if he is doing like this. He has very competent lawyers in the court to argue the matter,” the judge added. The ED’s counsel raised an objection that after the agency emailed the affidavit to Mallya’s lawyers, he uploaded the document on ‘X’ with derogatory comments, even before the court got a chance to peruse the affidavit.