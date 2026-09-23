Bombay High Court pulls up Vijay Mallya for posting ED affidavit on X

“Please make your client understand this is not the way to do it. Try and understand, what happens is,  it undermines the efficacy of the court, because what is shown to me is something which is prima facie serious,” said a single-judge bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 03:38 AM IST
Bombay High Court pulls up Vijay Mallya, Bombay High Court pulls up Vijay Mallya for posting ED affidavit, Bombay High Court, Vijay Mallya, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsThe ED’s counsel raised an objection that after the agency emailed the affidavit to Mallya’s lawyers, he uploaded the document on ‘X’ with derogatory comments, even before the court got a chance to peruse the affidavit.
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The Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, for uploading an affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in reply to his plea onto ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), stating that fighting ongoing legal matters on social media ‘undermines the efficacy’ of the court.

“Please make your client understand this is not the way to do it. Try and understand, what happens is,  it undermines the efficacy of the court, because what is shown to me is something which is prima facie serious,” said a single-judge bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav.

Also Read | ‘If I get assurance of fair trial, dignified existence…’: Vijay Mallya on return to India, being called ‘fugitive’

“The problem is he (Mallya) is spoiling his own case otherwise if he is doing like this. He has very competent lawyers in the court to argue the matter,” the judge added. The ED’s counsel raised an objection that after the agency emailed the affidavit to Mallya’s lawyers, he uploaded the document on ‘X’ with derogatory comments, even before the court got a chance to peruse the affidavit.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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