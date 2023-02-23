Bombay High Court pulls up MMRDA for evicting family by giving 48-hour notice

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for giving a 48-hour notice to a Kanjurmarg resident and evicting him and his family from the accommodation allotted by the MMRDA.

Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Neela K Gokhale were hearing a plea filed by Shobhnath Singh, who had challenged a notice issued by the MMRDA on February 8, asking him to vacate the flat, failing which, he and his family would be evicted. Singh alleged that he was not given an alternate accommodation.

The plea stated that Singh was asked to vacate his original flat by company SPARCE Samudaya Nirman, which was executing a slum rehabilitation project, and was constructing an underground water tank on a portion of land that “almost touched” his house. The company had offered him a temporary accommodation till the completion of the project, it added.

Singh told HC that he was assured that the temporary accommodation would be permanently allotted to him. Thereafter, his old house was demolished. However, Singh’s lawyer said that after Singh moved court following the eviction notice, MMRDA locked the temporary accommodation.

The court asked MMRDA how Singh could vacate the unit without alternate accommodation being provided to him. Justice Patel remarked, “What is the petitioner supposed to do (if not come to court), beg near Flora Fountain? If you cannot give him alternate accommodation, then put him up at Taj hotel. He will stay there. And when I say Taj hotel, I am talking about the old Taj hotel.”

The MMRDA lawyer said that Singh was not entitled to the flat and that he had submitted an undertaking to MMRDA that he would vacate the same by February 13.

The flat was to be granted to other project affected persons, therefore, the notice of eviction was served to him, the lawyer added.

The HC sought MMRDA’s reply to the plea by March 10. However, it directed MMRDA to ensure that the lock on the flat is removed and no coercive action is taken against Singh till an alternate accommodation is provided to him.