Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Bombay High Court pulls up lawyer for trying to change its order

The HC noted that advocate Sachin Tigde, representing Siddhi Real Estate Developers, had submitted that the developer be allowed to deposit of 50 per cent of the electricity bill, which the court did not accept.

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
Updated: August 18, 2022 1:02:48 am
The HC said that besides representing his client, as an officer of court, Tigde had primary duty to the court. The court refrained from taking any stricter action against Tigde and put him on notice stating that if there is any single instance hereafter, he will face "the full brunt of law".

The Bombay High Court recently directed its Registry to pass instructions to all secretarial staffers across benches about entertaining requests from advocates and litigants after it expressed displeasure over an “unbecoming conduct” of an advocate who attempted to change a judicial order by requesting the private secretary who had taken the dictation in court.

On August 4, the division bench of Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Gauri V Godse had allowed Siddhi Real Estate Developers to withdraw its plea seeking that it be allowed to pay 50 per cent of its pending electricity bill and gave it the liberty to seek relief under Section 56 of the Electricity Act, 2003. Provisions under the section stipulate reliefs regarding disconnection of electricity supply in case of defaulting in payment.

The HC noted that advocate Sachin Tigde, representing Siddhi Real Estate Developers, had submitted that the developer be allowed to deposit of 50 per cent of the electricity bill, which the court did not accept. It said there was no occasion to make any observation regarding the demand that the developer be allowed to make a 50 per cent deposit.

Thereafter, Tigde took instructions from his client and withdrew the petition.

However, the matter was again listed before the bench the next day. The HC said this had happened due to an “unfortunate and regrettable situation”.

On August 4 evening, Justice Patel was informed that Tigde went to the private secretary (PS), who had taken dictation in court, and asked him to include in the order a certain direction for a 50 per cent deposit. Tigde allegedly told the PS that while no such direction has been passed, certain direction should be included in the order.

The PS declined Tigde’s request and sought directions from the senior staff attached to Justice Patel’s chamber. Following this, Justice Patel instructed that no change was to be made at the instance of an advocate to an order pronounced in open court and that the matter should be listed on August 5.

Tigde, when asked by the court why he went to the PS, did not give an answer except offering an apology, which the court did not accept.

The HC noted, “It is not sincere and it is offered only because we have taken the trouble to list the matter and pointed all this out. Secondly, Tigde claims that all that he sought was a clarification or an understanding of what it was that order said. There could have been no reason to seek such clarification. The order was pronounced in open court and, whatever else may be said about us, no one has yet said we are inaudible. If anything, quite the reverse… Especially with an amplification system in place. No such clarification could have been sought from our secretarial staff. It could only have been sought from court on an appropriate application.”

Pulling up the lawyer, it added, “This is nothing but sharp practice. It is conduct unbecoming and we express our grave displeasure at this attempt to change a judicial order pronounced in open court, and to do so without a hearing in court and without notice to the other side. Had Tigde succeeded in his endeavour, advocate of the respondent party would have been perfectly justified in complaining that an order was changed to something totally different from what was dictated and pronounced in open court. And our secretarial staff might well have lost his job. None of this seems to have occurred to Tigde.”

The HC said that besides representing his client, as an officer of court, Tigde had primary duty to the court. The court refrained from taking any stricter action against Tigde and put him on notice stating that if there is any single instance hereafter, he will face “the full brunt of law”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 12:25:44 am

Premium
