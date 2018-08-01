Bombay High Court: Pothole-free roads least government should do for people

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that providing pothole-free roads is the minimum the government should do for its citizens. It also suggested to the state government that it should to take expert opinion on techniques to be used to avoid the pothole problem in the future.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Owais Anwar Pechkar, a resident of Chiplun city in Kokan region, seeking directions to expedite the widening of National Highway-66 into a four-lane road. A regular commuter on the Mumbai-Goa highway, Pechkar alleged that the Centre, NHAI and the state government have made no initiatives to fix and cover the potholes on NH-66, which is prone to accidents.

A Division Bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla said, “The government and the NHAI should take expert opinion on what kind of techniques and material to be used to ensure the problem does not arise again. Just spending huge amount of money and time on the work would not serve any purpose.”

Providing roads without potholes is the minimum the government and other authorities can do for citizens, it added.

