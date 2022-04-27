‘Our shoulders broad enough for such remarks’: HC while hearing plea seeking contempt action against Raut, Walse-Patil

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta Wednesday said the judiciary’s shoulders are “broad enough” for remarks against it and “let anyone say anything about it” while hearing a PIL by an association of lawyers against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, and others.

“So far as our conscience is clean, let them say whatever. Nothing matters,” C J Datta said while hearing the PIL by the Indian Bar Association, urging the court to take cognizance of the alleged contempt committed by the political leaders by levelling allegations against the judiciary. The HC refused an urgent hearing in the plea.

The plea sought contempt proceedings against them under the Contempt of Court Act. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Saamana newspaper editor Rashmi Thackeray have also been made respondents in the plea.

The PIL was mentioned before a division bench of CJ Datta and Justice V G Bisht after which CJ Datta remarked, “Let them say anything they want to say about us (judiciary.) Our shoulders are broad enough for such remarks.”

After the bench said that it will hear the PIL after summer vacation, the petitioner’s lawyer sought an early hearing stating that the respondents made the remarks despite the judiciary was fulfilling its duty as per law. The HC has asked the petitioner to move a written request for an urgent or early hearing with its grievance and it will hear the plea in due course.

Advocate Ishwarlal S Agarwal and Abhishek Mishra, appearing for the petitioner, claimed that the political leaders have levelled several false, scandalous, and contemptuous allegations against the high court judges and the entire judiciary through various media platforms. Mishra said it was done “to undermine the dignity and majesty of courts to shake the faith of common person in judiciary which is grossest contempt of court.”

On April 14, a day after the high court granted interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, booked in the INS Vikrant cheating case, Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut said that there are people with a “certain ideology” in the judiciary and that those associated with a certain party were getting relief from courts. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Home Minister Walse-Patil echoed similar views.