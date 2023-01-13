No interference called for’: HC disposes PIL challenging BDD chawls scheme

The Bombay High Court on Thursday disposed of a PIL seeking to quash and set aside the redevelopment schemes for Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls across the city, which has been framed by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), stating that its interference was not required.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Chapalgaonkar passed the order in a petition filed by city residents Shirish B Patel, a civil engineer, and Sulakshana Mahajan, an architect and urban planner, in 2019. It stated that in December 2016, the state government had introduced Development Control Regulations (DCR), which provided for redevelopment of the BDD chawls.

The occupants of the four BDD chawls in Worli (121 buildings), Lower Parel (32), Naigaon (42) and Sewri (12) live in 160 sq ft rooms (with common toilets) in four-storey (ground plus three upper floors) buildings. There are 207 BDD chawls consisting of nearly 16,544 tenements spread across four locations.

The bench noted that the BDD chawls were constructed in 1920-25, which as per MHADA are in a dilapidated condition. The authority has begun the process for redevelopment of all BDD chawls, except for those in Sewri, which are built on Mumbai Port Trust land.

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy said that existing chawl buildings have adequate open space between them and the tenants get sufficient light and air. However, under the proposed redevelopment, where the tenants will get 500 sq ft 2 BHK apartments, they would have closely grouped buildings with limited access to light and air. The authority had infringed the tenants’ rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, he said.

The petitioners said that Regulation 33 (9) (B) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) for Greater Mumbai, 2034 provided for reconstruction or redevelopment of BDD chawls and requirement of consent of existing tenants or residents was excluded from the same and the same was not justified.

However, senior advocate Ashutosh Kumbhakoni and advocate Akshay Shinde for MHADA submitted that PIL was not maintainable as none of the persons who are benefited due to redevelopment have complained about the project. Senior advocate Milind Sathe, representing the developers, stated that the sample flat is ready and thousands of persons have visited the sample flat and none has raised a grievance till date, which the court accepted.

Advertisement

The bench noted that the PIL was “not an adversarial litigation” and the “tenants are certainly not trespassers or slum dwellers.” It noted that amendment in the DCR is not challenged in the plea.

It observed, “This court is not expert on planning and designing of the houses. The said job is of the experts. This court can only consider as to whether the constructions, to be carried out, are in consonance with the Development Control Regulations and Rules…. In the present case, it has not been demonstrated by the petitioners as to how the redevelopment project of rehabilitation buildings is not in tune with the DCR provisions.”

Disposing of the PIL, it held, “In the present case, as the said constructions not been demonstrated to be against the permissions or environmental clearances, at this stage no interference is called for.”