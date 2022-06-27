PIL filed in Bombay High Court seeking immediate return of Eknath Shinde and rebel ministers

Seven citizens of Maharashtra have moved a PIL in the Bombay High Court to consider their fundamental rights and direct Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who is on “official leave” with other ministers, to immediately return to the state and assume duties.

The PIL was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta Monday. The bench said it will decide on granting date of hearing after perusing the praecipe or a written request for urgent hearing moved by the petitioners seeking an urgent hearing.

The PIL filed by Utpal Chandawar, Abhijeet Ghule-Patil, Neelima Vartak, Hemant Karnik, Manali Gupte, Medha Kulkarni, and Madhavi Kulkarni through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane claimed citizens’ fundamental rights are ignored since ministers are neglecting their duties.

It says “willful absence” by said ministers is conduct that affects the rights of citizens, especially related to farmers and urban issues during the rainy season.

“Peculiar situation and circumstances to bring down “political arrangement” of governance which has pushed the common citizens and voters under worrying situation as to who will take care of their public rights and same is grave threat to democracy,” the plea filed by citizens from various parts of the state including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Buldhana claimed.

The PIL also sought “appropriate action” against Eknath Shinde and other ministers supporting him for the “omission of duties and moral wrongs committed leading to disrespect towards public rights and good governance.”

It further sought direction to the respondents, including the Maharashtra government and three MVA parties, to submit a detailed plan of assurance mentioning the process of governance in absence of several ministers.

The Bombay High Court will hear the PIL in due course.