Bombay High Court: Offences committed against children involve moral turpitude, delinquency

OBSERVING THAT offences committed against children involve “moral turpitude or moral delinquency,” the Bombay High Court has rejected a petition filed by a man — accused of molesting a girl — who had asked for the report of the probation officer before the Special POCSO Court announces its verdict in the case.

Accused Nishant Salvi, who was a field officer at an NGO in Chembur, had moved HC, challenging the order of POCSO court rejecting his application to call the report of probation officer under Section 4(1)(2) (power of court to release certain offenders on probation of good conduct) of the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958.

The prosecution had alleged that while working as the field officer at the NGO Salvi had molested a student. “If offences against women and those involving moral turpitude or moral delinquency, including kidnapping, require exemplary treatment, as observed by the apex court in the State of M P vs Saleem (supra), the offences against children cannot be left far behind, for they, too, constitute a weaker section of the society,” Justice Prakash D Naik had observed.

The court noted: “The accused has committed offences obviously because he has propensity or tendency to commit such offences and facts show that it was committed with due deliberation and there is no reason at all that he will not commit it again.” “…considering the nature of offences…the accused is not entitled to be released on probation,” Justice Naik said.

