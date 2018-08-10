Bombay High Court: No parole for 1993 blast convict

Bombay High Court. (file) Bombay High Court. (file)

The Bombay High Court has recently rejected the parole application of 1993 serial blast convict Bashir Ahmed Kairullah. He had applied for parole last year, on the ground that his wife was ill.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V K Tahilramani and Justice MS Sonak said: “…as the petitioner is undergoing sentences of imprisonment in a very sensitive case like bomb blast case, if he is released on parole, there may be a law and order problem.” The court said, “On account of the bomb blasts, 188 people were killed and 828 injured. This is the magnitude of the offence which the petitioner has committed…”

“…it may be dangerous to the society to release such person on parole merely out of consideration of penal reform and humane treatment…,” the court said.

