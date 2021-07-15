Bombay HC seeks Energy Minister Nitin Raut’s response to PIL alleging ‘illegal’ flight use during lockdown

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government and Congress leader and state Energy Minister Nitin Raut to file affidavits in response to a PIL submitted by state BJP spokesperson Vishwas Pathak, seeking directions to Raut to reimburse state power companies amounts of over Rs 40 lakh, allegedly spent on his “illegal” use of chartered flights during lockdown last year.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni heard the PIL filed by Pathak through advocates Sonal, Archit Chaturvedi and Ali Kazmi.

When the PIL had come up for hearing on April 8, the bench had refused urgent hearing stating that it was dealing only with extremely urgent matters. The court took up the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Pathak, in his PIL, said another person had obtained information from power generation and distribution companies through the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Based on the data, he alleged that Raut used chartered flights for his numerous trips to Mumbai, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Delhi for “administrative work” during the nationwide lockdown between June to September 2020, and had made the debt-ridden power companies pay his bills amounting to over Rs 40 lakh.

The plea said the RTI queries made to the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) revealed that the minister had used chartered flights at the cost of Rs 14.45 lakh for two trips to Nagpur in June and July 2020 for “important administrative work”. Moreover, another RTI reply by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) said it had approved nearly Rs 29 lakh for the minister’s three trips.

“While most of the country’s highest officials were performing their duties from remote and virtual setups, Raut flouted the existing norms on multiple occasions and took the liberty to travel around the country during lockdown period for his personal reasons under the pretext of ‘administrative work’,” the PIL said.

The PIL alleged the money spent by the companies was “public money”, and the same was used for the minister’s “personal use”. The petition alleged that the state power companies had to pay for flights under pressure from the energy minister.

The PIL sought direction to Raut to reimburse the companies and also sought directions to other companies to furnish information of the flight bills paid by them which they had refused to share through RTI queries.

On Wednesday, the bench directed additional government pleader Abhay Patki L to forward copy of the petition to Raut and asked all respondents including state power companies to file affidavits in reply to the plea within two weeks.

The HC will hear the case next on July 28.