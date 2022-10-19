Necessary for police to recognise NGOs’ services, instead of suspecting them: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court while granting anticipatory bail to a man who runs an NGO that raises funds for needy patients, specifically young children, through a call centre, said the Maharashtra Government and the state police should “recognise and uphold” services of such organisations. The high court also said, if possible, authorities should assist them in taking their ventures further as there are several areas where the state machinery is unable to reach, instead of ‘moving the needle of suspicion’ against them.

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre on October 14 granted anticipatory bail to Dashrath Arjun Kamble, who runs the NGO The Little Shine Foundation. Kamble approached the HC through advocate Shambhu M. Jha, apprehending arrest based on a complaint registered at the Achole Police station on June 8 this year, invoking Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint was lodged against Kamble saying the money was collected through the call centre, Just A Call, saying that two four-year-old patients had to undergo open heart surgery and they would need nearly Rs. 4.5 lakh each.

The complaint was lodged by a police officer alleging the calls are made to induce people to donate money by encashing sympathy towards the illness of small children. A raid was conducted on the premises belonging to an NGO and certain materials, including mobile phones and agreements, were seized. The prosecution levelled accusations against the applicant that though the amount was collected, the surgeries were never performed.

Kamble submitted details of the NGO and its work undertaken by it and the agreement executed between the NGO and call centre which indicated the engagement terms and also submitted the record of a list of donors who had contributed money for the treatment of one of the patients.

He added the Wadia Hospital for Children also certified that the concerned minor was suffering from congenital heart disease and required treatment with the expenditure of nearly Rs. 4.5 lakh. He also submitted communication from the hospital confirming payment of Rs. 50,000 which was received by it and said the hospital had not immediately performed the operation as it was facing a shortage of oxygenators required for the surgery.

The police conducted an investigation into whether the NGO misappropriated money and the Investigating Officer submitted it was catering to various activities and providing a support system to children, the elderly, and women and also arranging funds for animal support. The IO gave the NGO’s bank account details, which said Rs. 13.54 lakh was lying in accounts, with several projects in the pipeline.

Justice Dangre held, “…. the custodial interrogation of the applicant is not definitely required and it is also necessary for the Police Department, which is an important organ of the State Government, to recognise and uphold the services carried out by such NGOs and, if possible, to assist them in taking their ventures further, as there are several areas where the State machinery is unable to reach. As can be seen from the working of this particular NGO, several operations of needy and destitute children have been carried out at the expenses, which are collected through crowdfunding.”

“The panorama of activities reflects its wide canvass and, instead of moving the needle of suspicion to such NGOs, who are widely engaged in social service and catering to the needs of the weaker section of the society, it is expected that we should focus on good deeds being carried out by such NGOs. The application is allowed,” the bench held and granted pre-arrest bail to the applicant on conditions.