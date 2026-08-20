Bombay HC halts Bandra football ground conversion for now: ‘Where will people play football?’

The development comes a day after the Mumbai football body flagged a BMC move to clear a proposal to convert the Bandra football ground to an exhibition-cum-convention center despite earlier assurances.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 03:09 PM IST
neville d'souza football ground exibition centre bombay HCBombay HC has halted the BMC move to convert Bandra's Neville D'Souza football ground to an exhibition center. (Express photos by Akash Patil)
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In a setback to the Mumbai civic body, the Bombay High Court on Thursday halted its plan to convert Neville D’Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation into an exhibition or convention centre, directing it to refrain from taking any further steps until the next hearing on September 18.

The development comes a day after the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) flagged a BMC move to clear a proposal to convert the Bandra football ground to an exhibition-cum-convention centre despite earlier assurances that the ground would not be converted.

“You tell us where the people will be playing football?” asked the Bombay High Court as it stopped the BMC move.

The court also took cognizance of the oral assurance the Mumbai civic body had made to it, saying it was “unfortunate” that the oral assurance by the BMC lawyer was not communicated to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide.

“Some space has to be left open; otherwise, the next generation will forget Maidani Khel (outdoor sports) and the grounds,” the bench orally remarked to the BMC lawyer on the issue of converting its use to an expo center.

BMC defends move

Defending its move to approve the Bandra football ground conversion proposal, the Mumbai civic body told the court that its general body had taken the decision to publish a notice inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders.

The civic body said the change in reservations will come into effect only after the state government passes an order in that regard.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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