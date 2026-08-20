Bombay HC halts Bandra football ground conversion for now: ‘Where will people play football?’

Bombay HC has halted the BMC move to convert Bandra's Neville D'Souza football ground to an exhibition center. (Express photos by Akash Patil)

In a setback to the Mumbai civic body, the Bombay High Court on Thursday halted its plan to convert Neville D’Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation into an exhibition or convention centre, directing it to refrain from taking any further steps until the next hearing on September 18.

The development comes a day after the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) flagged a BMC move to clear a proposal to convert the Bandra football ground to an exhibition-cum-convention centre despite earlier assurances that the ground would not be converted.

“You tell us where the people will be playing football?” asked the Bombay High Court as it stopped the BMC move.