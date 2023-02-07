Nashik ashram rape cases: Bombay HC disposes of PIL seeking transfer of probe to CBI

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday disposed of a PIL seeking transfer of probe into seven cases of alleged rape from the Maharashtra Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The cases pertain to the alleged rape of six minor girls belonging to Scheduled Tribes at an ashram or shelter home in Nashik.

After the state lawyer submitted that the investigation was complete and chargesheet filed in the cases, the court noted that once the matter starts before the trial court, the same is considered to be expedited.

The bench noted that the PIL also sought compensation or financial aid to the minor survivors and said that a scheme for compensation is provided in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the relief can be sought accordingly.

In November last year, the director of an ashram in Maharashtra’s Nashik was arrested for sexually assaulting minor girls aged between 14 and 17, and the police noted that the incidents of rape had been taking place in the ashram for a few months before the FIRs were registered. Another FIR was lodged for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old victim.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing a PIL, filed by lawyer Rajesh P Khobragade filed through advocate Gayatri Nayak, that sought transfer of probe into the seven FIRs to the CBI.

The PIL said that fair and unbiased independent investigation by the CBI was required. It sought that the trial in the cases be concluded within a year in a time-bound manner and the evidence be recorded within 30 days as per section 35 of the POCSO Act. It also sought direction from the court to the authorities to provide financial assistance to the survivors and their family members stating that they are short of funds.

Khobragade also sought direction to the investigating agencies to probe other such shelter homes alleging that it could be a common practice in such ashrams and a supervisory committee be appointed to conduct enquiries and track all shelter homes across the state. It also sought directions to the government to frame disciplinary policies for maintaining and managing shelter homes with ephemeral audits so that rights of tribal girls are protected and preserved.

Chief Public Prosecutor Aruna S Pai, for the state government and Maharashtra Police, told the bench that the investigation is complete and chargesheets are filed in all FIRs. After the petitioner submitted that the trial should be completed within one year and should not go on for years, the bench said, “Do you know how many matters are pending in special courts? It is the anxiety of every litigant that his case should be heard first. We cannot tell the special court to hear a 2020 case first and keep the 2015 case pending.

Responding to the petitioner’s plea for the constitution of a panel to oversee shelter homes, the bench noted that different laws have provisions to monitor ashrams through such committees.

To the prayer for compensation, the bench said that if the compensation under POCSO Act is not granted, the aggrieved persons can approach the court raising their grievances. “Everything is in place; it is a question of implementation. If you want to know the scheme then legal aid services will have it,” the bench told the petitioner.

Disposing of the plea, the bench noted, “We may appreciate the anxiety of the petitioner. Once the chargesheet is filed and investigation is complete, trial commences. We do not know how many trials are ongoing before the special court. Once matter starts before trial court, the same is considered to be expedited by the special court.”