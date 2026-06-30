How many years for roads to be completely motorable: Bombay High Court questions BMC

The BMC, in its affidavit filed through Chief Engineer (Sewerage Operation) Anilkumar Bhoite, stated that of 73,437 manholes in the city, 71,426 have protective grills and such grills could not be installed on 2,011 manholes as they were buried or were non-accessible. (Source: File)

The Bombay High Court on Monday questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as to how many years it would require to make a statement that all the roads in the city under its purview are completely motorable and are without any potholes or open manholes.

This came after the civic body denied the grievance in a suo motu PIL that it has failed to install protective grills on the manholes and stated that work for the installation of such grills is carried out by the respective Ward Officers.

The BMC, in its affidavit filed through Chief Engineer (Sewerage Operation) Anilkumar Bhoite, stated that of 73,437 manholes in the city, 71,426 have protective grills and such grills could not be installed on 2,011 manholes as they were buried or were non-accessible.

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata was hearing an interim application by lawyer Ruju Thakker in the suo motu PIL raising concerns over potholes, non-installation of protective grills on manholes in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, along with the issue of compensation for pothole-related deaths.