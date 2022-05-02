Bombay High Court seeks compliance report from Maharashtra govt, civic bodies on action against illegal hoardings

The Bombay High Court Monday directed the Maharashtra government and all civic bodies in the state, including municipal corporations and councils, to give a report on steps taken to remove illegal banners, hoardings, posters, arches, advertisements. The court asked the authorities to file an affidavit informing it as to how they identify which hoarding is illegal and how much revenue is generated from legal hoardings. It allowed the petitioners to issue notice to political parties which were made respondents in the case.

The court will examine the state and civic bodies’ response during the next hearing on June 30.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice V G Bisht was hearing pleas, including the contempt plea initiated by the high court on its own, claiming non-compliance of its orders to pull down illegal hoardings and that political parties are flouting the said order everyday and defacing public places.

On January 31, 2017, a division bench, led by Justice Abhay S Oka (currently a Supreme Court judge), had directed the state and all civic bodies to ensure no illegal hoardings come up in public places and that the implementation of the provisions of the municipal laws shall be made at the level of every ward. The court had also asked the state to appoint a secretary or secretaries who are IAS officers to monitor and supervise the implementation of court directives.

“The involvement of political class makes the job of the municipal officers and police very difficult when it comes to taking an action against the illegal sky-­signs and setting the criminal law in motion against wrongdoers…rampant display of illegal hoardings, banners, arches, etc continues unabated in the state. All this results in a defacement of the properties in our cities and towns . The declaration of making our cities as “smart cities” has remained on paper,” the high court had held in its 2017 judgement.

The petitioners said that despite such directives and undertakings given by political parties that they would not allow display of any illegal hoardings, posters, digital flexes, arches in public places for any occasions the assurances are not met and therefore action must be taken against them.

The court had earlier asked the authorities to file compliance reports of the steps taken by them to remove illegal hoardings and the last report was submitted in 2018.

“Four years have passed since then. We want an updated report from the state and commissioners of all municipal corporations and chief officers of all district councils on steps taken against illegal hoardings and banners,” the bench said.

CJ Datta referred to a movie scene in which the police, while going through CCTV footage, could not see anything due to a hoarding. “Just in the nick of time, when the crime takes place, a man holds up a hoarding in front of the CCTV camera,” he said in a lighter vein.