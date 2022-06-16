‘Alarming situation’: Bombay HC seeks govt report on steps against non-compliance

Terming it an “alarming situation”, the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to give an independent report on steps taken against non-compliance of illegal banners, hoardings, posters, arches and advertisements. The court also asked the state government, civic bodies and petitioners to suggest what deterrent actions can be taken and directions passed against members of political parties erecting such structures.

The court asked the state to file an affidavit through its police administration and collectors on actions taken by them as per 2017 HC order and submit the same by June 30.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik passed the directions while hearing pleas, including the contempt plea initiated by the high court on its own, claiming non-compliance of its orders to pull down illegal hoardings and that political parties are flouting the said order everyday and defacing public places.

On January 31, 2017, a division bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka (currently a Supreme Court judge), had directed the state and all civic bodies to ensure that no illegal hoardings come up in public places and that the implementation of the provisions of the municipal laws be made at the level of every ward. The court had also asked the state to appoint a secretary or secretaries, who are IAS officers, to monitor and supervise the implementation of the court directives.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare, representing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), submitted that while several letters seeking FIRs for illegal hoardings were sent to the police by the civic body, they were filed in very few cases.

Sakhare said that while 1,399 letters were sent in 2019, only 205 FIRs were registered in Mumbai. Moreover, in 2020, 866 letters were sent by authority and a mere 94 FIRs were registered. In 2021, 943 letters were sent to police and only 18 FIRs were registered. This year, nearly 535 letters have been sent of which only 11 have resulted in the filing of FIRs.

The bench said, “This is an alarming situation. We want an independent compliance report by the state in various directions of the HC. It should also include the actions or consequences against the concerned for not responding to the HC directions. We want to know in how many cases, the constables on their own gave complaints about illegal hoardings etc… Unless we stop the activities at the source, our directions will just remain on paper.”

The court also said that assistance could also be taken from other lawyers who can volunteer to independently report the violations and scheduled the next hearing on June 30.