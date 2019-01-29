Give copies of entire backward classes commission report to petitioners, Bombay HC tells state govt

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday directed the state government to give copies of the entire Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission report, without truncations, to all petitioners challenging the state government’s legislation to give reservations in jobs and educational institutions to the Maratha community. The court will begin its final hearing of the petitions from February 6.

Three petitions have been filed, by advocate Jaishri Patil, Sanjeet Shukla and Dr Uday Dhople, along with many others, challenging the notification published by the government on November 30, 2018, providing 16 per cent reservation to the Marathas.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre said that “there is nothing worrisome” in the report

of the commission and that it could be handed over to the petitioners.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the court that they will give the entire copy, in three volumes, to the petitioners. “The entire copy will be given without any mask and without annexures on Tuesday to the petitioners in the form of CD,” Kumbhakoni told the court.

At the previous hearing, appearing for the state government, senior counsel V A Thorat had told the court that they are willing to submit the entire report — running into 3,000 pages — of which 20 pages pertaining to the history of the Maratha community would be masked. He further said that some parts in the report could create communal tensions and law and order problems.

Last week, the state had filed an affidavit before the court saying that 16 per cent reservation was given to the Marathas on the basis of the community’s “social, educational and economical backwardness” and considering the inadequacy of their representation in public employment.

The 38-page affidavit filed by Shivaji Daud, secretary in general administration department, stated that the petitioners’ demand that the act be stayed should be rejected.

The affidavit added that the state passed the Act based on data, surveys, facts and figures, statistics, records, analysis, investigation and research.