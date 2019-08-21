Bombay High Court junks plea to quash BMC demolition notice

A BUILT structure is, in many ways, like the human body. Both require routine care and maintenance, and early intervention when serious problems are detected, said the Bombay High Court on Tuesday while dismissing a petition filed by 11 occupants of a building in Malad, seeking to quash a demolition notice issued by the BMC.

A Division Bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice Gautam Patel, in its order, said: “Even as we were taking up case after case, around 15th July 2019, there was a catastrophic collapse of a building at Dongri. Many lives were lost… We have said this before, and we will say it again, and yet again, as often as we must: this court will always err on the side of caution. For human lives matter. Buildings can be reconstructed. A life lost is lost forever.”

“The alternative is unimaginable: ‘the building was not demolished because of a stay granted by the court. The building collapsed. People died. Therefore, people died because the court granted a stay’. This is the conclusion devoutly to be avoided,” it added.

According to the petition, the 11 petitioners occupy various tenements of about 285 sq ft in a building, Martand Prasad, on Pannalal Ghosh Marg in Malad (West). The building has two wings, Wing A and B.

The petitioners’ houses are all in Wing A. The plea alleges that while Wing B has been evacuated after being deemed dangerous, and has been either wholly or partly demolished, it is connected to Wing A, at least structurally. The petitioners have claimed that the structural consultants’ report obtained by them for the building has stated that the building can be repaired.

“Therefore, the notices saying it is ruinous, dangerous and dilapidated and requiring it to be pulled down, and the report of the Technical Advisory Committee to that effect, should all be quashed,” the petitioners’ advocate argued.

In March 2018, the HC had granted an interim stay on the demolition of the building with an understanding that the occupants would stay at the premises at their own risk and would be solely responsible in the event of a collapse.