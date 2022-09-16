Bombay High Court junks PIL to change description of orphans from anath to swanath

THE BOMBAY High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Union and state governments to change the description of orphaned children as ’swanath’ instead of ‘anath’ and said that it was not inclined to intervene in the issue.

The plea claimed that children, who lost their parents faced vulnerability and the existing word ‘anaath’ reflects “a needy and vulnerable child”. The bench observed that the word ‘anath’ was being used in Marathi, Hindi and even Bengali for orphans for a long time and it did not attach any stigma and dismissed the PIL.

Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav J Jamdar were hearing the PIL filed by Swanath Foundation — through advocate Uday Warunjikar — seeking directions to the state to stop referring to orphans as ‘anath’ and call them ‘swanath’ (self-reliant). The plea claimed that under the Juvenile Justice Act all names and titles that may sound derogatory should be changed. However, the HC said, “It (anaath) is a description for children having no parents. What is wrong with that? Some PIL litigant now comes and says change the word. What does he know about linguistics? It is not always the case that our (judicial opinion) is the best opinion and executive opinion is not. Sometimes we must be wise, draw ‘Lakshman rekha’ and not intervene in every matter”, the bench said.