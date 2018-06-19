Bombay High Court hears Purohit plea in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Bombay High Court hears Purohit plea in Malegaon blast case. (File) Bombay High Court hears Purohit plea in Malegaon blast case. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday heard arguments on the maintainability of the discharge application filed by Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The court has listed the case for hearing on June 22.

Purohit had filed an appeal before the High Court in February, against the sessions court’s order passed in December 2017, rejecting his discharge application. The sessions court, last year, while rejecting his discharge application, had dropped charges under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). However, the court said he has to face trial under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and for murder and criminal conspiracy.

NIA counsel Sandesh Patil told court that the petition is not maintainable because after the order of the sessions court, they moved the Supreme Court. For Purohit, Shrikant Shivade told court they have filed a first appeal before the HC as per the jurisdiction.

