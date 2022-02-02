Bombay High Court grants relief to man booked for transporting banned tobacco products

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted protection from arrest till February 18 to a man booked by the Pune police last month for allegedly transporting banned tobacco products worth Rs 46 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Hadapsar police station laid a trap and intercepted a truck on the Pune-Solapur highway on January 9. The truck was allegedly transporting banned tobacco products from Karnataka to a godown in the Fursungi area near Hadapsar.

A single-judge bench of Justice C V Bhadang was hearing pre-arrest bail plea by one Arun Raosaheb Khot, in connection with an FIR registered at Hadapsar police station under Section 272 (Adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence) of the IPC among others and provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Advocate Sana Raees Khan for the applicant submitted that except for the offence under section 328, which is non-bailable, other charges levelled against the applicant are bailable. Referring to past Supreme Court judgement and ruling of the Aurangabad bench of HC, Khan argued that Section 328 of the IPC is not attracted in the present case as there was no attempt to administer any intoxicant or stupefying substance by the applicant with an intention to commit an offence.

Also read | Prepare for BMC polls without thinking about any alliance, Raj Thackeray to MNS workers

After hearing submissions, the judge noted: “Prima facie, it appears that the single Judge at Aurangabad Bench has taken a view that Section 328 of IPC may not apply in such a case. The contrary view taken by the Coordinate Bench at Mumbai is subject matter of challenge before the Supreme Court in which interim protection has been granted. Hence, the following order is passed.”

The court said that in the event of his arrest, the applicant shall be released on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with sureties and he shall report to the investigating officer as and when required to cooperate with the probe. “This order shall remain in force till next date,” the high court said and posted the further hearing to February 18.