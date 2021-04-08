scorecardresearch
Bombay High Court grants interim protection to Sena MLA Sarnaik’s son

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale was hearing a criminal writ petition filed by Pratap Sarnaik, his sons Vihang and Purvesh, and his brother-in-law Yogesh Chandegala.

April 8, 2021 3:53:06 am
The Bombay HC Wednesday gave protection from coercive action to Purvesh Sarnaik, son of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, in an alleged money laundering case being investigated by the ED and asked him to cooperate with the probe.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale was hearing a criminal writ petition filed by Pratap Sarnaik, his sons Vihang and Purvesh, and his brother-in-law Yogesh Chandegala.

The ED is probing Topsgrup, its promoter Rahul Nanda and Sena MLA Sarna-ik under PMLA. The bench noted that barring Purvesh, the other three had been granted interim protection and, so, would grant protection to the fourth petitioner Purvesh as well. “Such protection is subject to his cooperation with the probe,” the HC noted.

