Bombay High Court grants bail to man arrested for ‘links’ with IS

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday granted bail to Mohammad Raisuddin arrested in 2016 connection with a case for alleged links with the terrorist organisation, Islamic State.

The court said that considering the number of witnesses to be examined, it is unlikely that the trial would conclude within a reasonable time. The court also said that Raisuddin’s role is similar to that of co-accused Iqbal Ahmed, who was granted bail last year.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and V G Bisht directed Raisuddin be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. “…Considering the material on record, we are prima facie of the opinion that the said circumstances relied upon by the prosecution do not appear to be of such a nature so as to sustain a reasonable belief that the accusation against the appellant are prima facie true,” the bench said.

Raisuddin’s bail plea was moved through lawyers Mubin Solkar and A R Bukhari, who had argued that there were 550 witnesses cited in the case and the trial will take years to complete. Among the four accused, two have so far pleaded guilty before the trial court and sentenced to seven years in jail. Ahmed and Raisuddin will continue to face trial. The men were arrested in Parbhani by the Maharashtra ATS in 2016 for allegedly wanting to join ISIS, being in touch with a handler and planning an attack.

The bench held that mere declaration of accepting late Iraqi militant leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi as the “Caliph” of Muslims cannot be considered as an incriminating circumstance.

“Even a perusal of the Oath (Baith) allegedly written by the appellant, at the highest, appears to be a declaration of the acceptance of one Abi Bakar Al Baghdadi Al Hussaini Al Quraishi as the ‘Caliph’ of the Muslims. Prima-facie, a perusal of the said Oath (Baith) does not appear to be incriminating,” the bench said.

The court also discarded evidence of the prosecution witnesses, which stated that there was a WhatsApp group formed to have regular discussions on incidents involving Muslims in India, Palestine and other places.