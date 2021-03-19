Bombay High Court grants bail to driver of car in which diamond merchant was murdered in 2018

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to a 19-year-old man, who was booked for the abduction and murder of diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani (Express Photo/File)

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to a 19-year-old man, who was booked for the abduction and murder of diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani on November 28, 2018.

The court granted bail to Pranit Bhoir on the ground that he was a rickshaw driver who was asked by the co-accused to drive the car in which the murder took place and prima facie, did not seem to be involved in the conspiracy to kill Udani.

A single judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere on March 9 passed the order after hearing the bail application by Bhoir, one of the accused arrested for the murder of Ghatkopar resident Udani at Panvel. He was booked by the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar under sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping) 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) among others.



The court directed Bhoir to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000, along with one or two sureties in like amount, and also asked him to appear before the police station once a month till the conclusion of the trial.





HC clears way for March 19 release of movie Mumbai Saga

The Bombay High Court on Thursday cleared way for the March 19 release of the movie Mumbai Saga while refusing to stay the same as the challenge was made at the “eleventh hour”. A division bench of Justice A A Sayed and Justice Madhav Jamdar passed an interim order on a plea filed by undertrial gangsters Ravi Mallesh Bohra alias D K Rao and Ashwin Naik as well as the wife and daughter of slain alleged gangster Amar Naik, who had alleged that the movie violated their right to privacy.

ENS