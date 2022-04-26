Bombay High Court grants anticipatory bail to Gunratan Sadavarte in Pune FIR

The Bombay High Court Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to lawyer Gunratan Sadavarte in connection with an FIR registered against him by Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, Pune.

The court said that in the event of arrest, the applicant be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and sureties and put a condition that he should not commit a similar type of offence in future.

A single-judge bench of Justice Vinay G Joshi asked Sadavarte to appear before the investigation officer on May 4, 5 and 6 and cooperate with the probe.

Sadavarte was booked by Pune Police in 2020 for making an objectionable remark against the then Member of Parliament Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje in a television show.

He was later taken into custody by Satara Police in a case registered in 2020 for making an objectionable remark against Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje. He was handed over to Kolhapur police later, after a case was registered in Kolhapur for making purportedly provocative statements against the Maratha community. The Kolhapur court has granted judicial custody to Sadavarte.

The sessions court in Mumbai recently granted bail to Sadavarte and 114 others, including striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), booked for the attack on the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on April 8.