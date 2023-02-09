‘Public interest prevails over private interest’: Bombay HC dismisses Godrej & Boyce plea against land acquisition for bullet train project

The Bombay High Court Thursday dismissed the plea filed by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, challenging the firm being awarded a compensation of Rs 264 crore by the Maharashtra government for acquiring its land for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

The court said “the project is one of its kind and of national importance and in public interest” and that the “public collective interest prevailed over personal interest”.

The company had challenged land acquisition proceedings by the Maharashtra government and had said that the final award of Rs 264 crore was way less than Rs 572 crore, the initial amount offered to it by the government for land acquisition.

No interference is required as no illegality was found in compensation, the bench noted.

“The petitioner has not made out a case for us to exercise our powers. It is the paramount collective interest that would prevail and not private interest. (The) project would be the first of its kind. Petition is dismissed,” the bench held.

The bench refused the company’s request to stay the operation of the judgement for two weeks to approach the Supreme Court with an appeal. The company said that once the land is taken away, its appeal would become infructuous so the status quo can be maintained.

The Centre and state government opposed the company’s request and said that the concerned land was required to be acquired for the project. The bench said, “There is no question of stay, even an ad-interim relief at the very beginning was refused. No question of staying the judgement now.”

Justice R D Dhanuka and M M Sathaye concluded the hearing in the plea and on December 20 reserved order, which it pronounced Thursday.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is executing the bullet train project, told the high court that the land that was still in Godrej’s possession might be handed over to the NHSRCL to carry out measurements works for the project. However, the high court asked NHSRCL only to pursue the same once it passed a verdict.

Singh told the high court that while the NHSRCL had acquired all the land needed for the project in Gujarat and commenced work there, in Maharashtra, it had acquired 97 per cent of the required land. Land owned by private parties, including Godrej, was pending acquisition, and the current plea by the company was delaying work, which could lead to cost escalation, he added.

Singh further said if the compensation was the only concern, it could be increased if the court decides, but the project should not suffer.

The high court was told that as per land acquisition laws, possession of land was taken within three months of passing a compensation award, and in the case of Godrej, three months have already passed. The government said that the state did not take possession of the land as the matter was sub-judice. After the state said Godrej could not use this as a ground to bolster its plea, the company’s counsel agreed.

In his final submissions as Advocate General (AG) of Maharashtra, Ashutosh Kumbhakoni on December 13, 2022, said the government had agreed to compensate the company despite the pending land dispute over its property in Mumbai, which the state has sought to acquire for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

He had said the state had deposited the concerned compensation amount and that except for land owned by the petitioner, the rest of the land acquisition for the nationally important project has been completed.

The former AG had said that the government filed a civil suit, claiming ownership of the said land, and the company did not have entitlement over the said property, adding that the state authorities did not violate the company’s fundamental rights.

The company had challenged the award of Rs 264 crore as compensation on September 15 for acquiring 39,252 sq m (9.69 acres) of its land. The plea had challenged the amendment to the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, which exempted the bullet train project from the social impact assessment to be carried out by experts, which as per Kumbhakoni, had “no substance.”

Through senior advocate Navroz Seervai, the company refuted allegations of causing unnecessary hurdles in the land acquisition process. The plea had also claimed that the land acquisition proceedings initiated in 2019 had lapsed in 2020; therefore, the award passed was void ab initio (unlawful since the beginning).